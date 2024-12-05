iPower (NYSE:IPW) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

iPower Inc. (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.81. 246,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 340,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

iPower Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in iPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in iPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iPower by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Articles

