iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2024

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWYGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,846 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 380% compared to the typical volume of 593 put options.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $52.67 and a 12 month high of $69.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,490,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,474,000 after purchasing an additional 419,112 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.2% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 519,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 289,047 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,252,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15,976.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 232,452 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.