iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,846 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 380% compared to the typical volume of 593 put options.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $52.67 and a 12 month high of $69.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,490,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,474,000 after purchasing an additional 419,112 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.2% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 519,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 289,047 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,252,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15,976.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 232,452 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

