Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Shares Up 1% – What’s Next?

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.45 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.25 ($0.32). 156,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 842,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.32).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,338.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £136.56 million, a P/E ratio of -315.63 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, insider Alexander Paul Blakeley bought 511,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £148,190 ($188,297.33). 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs located in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

