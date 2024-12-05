JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Rating Lowered to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 612,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 497,288 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,026,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 452,901 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,003.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 159,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 145,194 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,359,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 141,802 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 140,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

