JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 130,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,519,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

JIADE Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

About JIADE

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.

