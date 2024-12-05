JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $270.00. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $206.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.15. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -834.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1,151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,287,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

