JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $254.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $216.00 to $254.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $243.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $685.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $6,031,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 19,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 363,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 132,987 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

