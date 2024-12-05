Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Citigroup (NYSE:C) to “Outperform”

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of C opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $46.40 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.