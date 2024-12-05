Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after buying an additional 1,385,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 585.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,133,000 after buying an additional 709,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 639.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 272,148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 267,825 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,858.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 156,178 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,921.08. The trade was a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. The trade was a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,628 shares of company stock worth $729,900 in the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

KRC stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

