Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.71.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KYTX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Kyverna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KYTX

Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KYTX opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. Kyverna Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 2,166.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.