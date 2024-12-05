Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$29.79 and last traded at C$29.83. Approximately 158,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 201,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.33%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

