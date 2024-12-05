Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €20.90 ($22.00) and last traded at €20.75 ($21.84). 14,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 500,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.70 ($21.79).
Lagardere Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.74.
About Lagardere
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lagardere
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.