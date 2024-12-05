Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €20.90 ($22.00) and last traded at €20.75 ($21.84). 14,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 500,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.70 ($21.79).

Lagardere Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.74.

About Lagardere

(Get Free Report)

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.