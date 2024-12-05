Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 56.2% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 251.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

LW stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

