Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE LW opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $129,480,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,883,000. TPG GP A LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

