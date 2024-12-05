LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

LZ opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

