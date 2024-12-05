Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.76.
Several brokerages have weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,953,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2,799.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,823 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LBTYA opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.24.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
