Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Stake Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 128.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,472,000 after purchasing an additional 511,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 573.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after purchasing an additional 493,295 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 434,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 4.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
Light & Wonder Stock Performance
LNW stock opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.52 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.36.
Light & Wonder Profile
Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.
