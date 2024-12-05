Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.
Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company in Australia, Canada, South America, and the United States. Its royalty portfolio consists of 35 royalties, including 3 properties in production, 3 properties in construction, and 29 properties in development or exploration. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
