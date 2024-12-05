Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys 776 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,889 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $218.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.02 and its 200-day moving average is $187.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $220.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.