Loop Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.84.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $206.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of -834.32 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.15.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

