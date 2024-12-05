Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MFC opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 57.00%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

