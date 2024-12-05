Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,061,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $63,556,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,369,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,313,000 after buying an additional 1,552,210 shares during the period. Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,779,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,040,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,557.40. This represents a 25.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. This represents a 33.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,693 shares of company stock valued at $10,964,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.61 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.94.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

