MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 50,903 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 1,773.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Viper Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 627.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 67,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Viper Energy stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

