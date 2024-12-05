MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 785 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,577,000 after acquiring an additional 822,638 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,303,000 after purchasing an additional 817,760 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,138,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,629,000 after purchasing an additional 693,346 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,074,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,420,000 after purchasing an additional 859,146 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Globe Life by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,036,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,274,000 after purchasing an additional 185,859 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GL opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.23 and its 200 day moving average is $96.97. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,560,192.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,884.80. This trade represents a 46.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

