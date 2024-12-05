MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,344,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,402,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 185.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,075,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 698,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,010,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,041,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 27.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,817,000 after purchasing an additional 168,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

DLB stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.79.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.71%.

Dolby Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $479,997.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,343.28. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $841,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,505.52. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,027,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.