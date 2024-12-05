MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITRI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Itron by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Itron by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ITRI stock opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.58. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.21 and a 1-year high of $124.90.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
