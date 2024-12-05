MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 308.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at $732,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at $2,525,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at $3,275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 148.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71,961 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RYN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

RYN stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Rayonier’s previous special dividend of $0.20. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.55%.

Rayonier declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $306,036.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,935.76. This represents a 19.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

