MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

