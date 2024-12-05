MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in M/I Homes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,200. The trade was a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE MHO opened at $162.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.98. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.