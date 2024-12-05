MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRL opened at $199.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.24 and its 200-day moving average is $204.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.48 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

