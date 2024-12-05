MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Five Below worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.5% during the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $104.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.55. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

