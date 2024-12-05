MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 19.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221,833 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Celsius by 169.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Celsius by 17.1% in the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Celsius by 93.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

