MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,476 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of IDACORP worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in IDACORP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in IDACORP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.3 %

IDA opened at $116.16 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $120.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

