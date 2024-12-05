MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Post alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 119.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,491.14. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,475,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,848.48. The trade was a 29.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Trading Up 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POST opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.46 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

View Our Latest Report on POST

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.