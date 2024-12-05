MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Matson alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Matson by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 75,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Matson by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MATX stock opened at $152.76 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $169.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.91. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Matson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total transaction of $497,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,929.87. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $934,686.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,043,710.36. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,455 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.