MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 21.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at $570,405.75. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $33.27 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $44.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

