MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in News by 59.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in News by 313.6% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in News during the third quarter valued at about $990,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in News by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,512,000 after buying an additional 53,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in News by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after buying an additional 61,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

