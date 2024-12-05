MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of UGI worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of UGI by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, V2 Financial group LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

UGI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.