MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 172.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.20.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG opened at $265.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.09 and a 1 year high of $277.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.41.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

