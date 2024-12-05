MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,775 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,186,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $32,120,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

