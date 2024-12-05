MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,395,000 after acquiring an additional 205,584 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $10,139,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,942 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,950,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 101.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

PIPR opened at $334.13 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $155.75 and a 52 week high of $351.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.