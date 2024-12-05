MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,275,000 after acquiring an additional 97,653 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,350,000 after acquiring an additional 88,309 shares in the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 111,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.