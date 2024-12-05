MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 6.2 %

CPB stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPB

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.