MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 94.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 178.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $186.03 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.22 and a 52-week high of $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.67.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.50.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

