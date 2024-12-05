MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Incyte by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 308,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after buying an additional 181,504 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Incyte by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.16.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.69. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $293,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,786.56. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 18.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,687. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

