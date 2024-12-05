MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at $624,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at $880,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PIPR opened at $334.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.01. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $155.75 and a 52 week high of $351.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.