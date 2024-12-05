MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 44.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 60.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $34.80 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -89.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

