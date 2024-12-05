MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,987 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 137,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $765.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLB. Wedbush raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

