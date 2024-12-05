MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,052 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Macy’s worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Macy’s by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Macy’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.81%.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

