MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,823 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mosaic by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after acquiring an additional 986,812 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,083,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after acquiring an additional 955,199 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,691,000 after acquiring an additional 435,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 359,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

